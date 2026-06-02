Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,205,008 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 262,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.68% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $271,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.4%

NCLH stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 212,467 shares of company stock worth $3,500,904. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here