Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,435,755 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,538 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Kraft Heinz worth $664,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.01 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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