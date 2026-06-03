Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $242,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $214.26 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $214.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.73 and a 1-year high of $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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