Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,463,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 126,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.33% of FirstEnergy worth $600,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen upgraded FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research set a $52.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.4%

FE opened at $46.39 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $364,827.84. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock worth $1,989,532. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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