Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of Bloom Energy worth $461,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $284.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

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