Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,689 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608,644 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Natera worth $596,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRA

Trending Headlines about Natera

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Natera announced a new collaboration with Diakonos Oncology to use Signatera in a Phase I/II study for refractory melanoma, expanding a key cancer-testing product into another clinical use case and reinforcing its oncology growth story. Article Title

Natera announced a new collaboration with Diakonos Oncology to use in a Phase I/II study for refractory melanoma, expanding a key cancer-testing product into another clinical use case and reinforcing its oncology growth story. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its price target on Natera to $250 from $200 , signaling stronger confidence in the company’s outlook and helping fuel bullish sentiment. Article Title

Canaccord raised its price target on Natera to , signaling stronger confidence in the company’s outlook and helping fuel bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Natera is also drawing attention from investors after commentary calling it a favorite stock idea for the rest of 2026, which adds to the momentum around the name. Article Title

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $223.37 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.69.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $335,091.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 140,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,528,026.12. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $101,456.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,102,333.04. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,356 shares of company stock worth $8,374,584. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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