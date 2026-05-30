Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 249,668 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809,689 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 249,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Snowflake worth $1,052,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 252.2% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $255.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Article Title

Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Article Title

The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Article Title

Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Article Title

Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman disclosed a pre-arranged share sale under a 10b5-1 trading plan, which is noteworthy but not necessarily a negative signal on the business. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $295.00 target price on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.38.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $57,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,049.31. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 400,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.42, for a total value of $93,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,880,697.32. The trade was a 91.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 889,413 shares of company stock valued at $176,342,125. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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