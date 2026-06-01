Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,076 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.74% of Jacobs Solutions worth $424,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock worth $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock worth $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock worth $310,330,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,462 shares of the company's stock worth $230,406,000 after buying an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after buying an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

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Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.46 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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