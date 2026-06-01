Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 54,184 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739,549 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Constellation Brands worth $513,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,202,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,451,346,000 after buying an additional 573,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,135,000 after buying an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,710,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,752,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 76.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,126,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,059,000 after buying an additional 1,356,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,160,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,915,000 after buying an additional 290,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $138.78 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $180.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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