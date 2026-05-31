Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078,082 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Flutter Entertainment worth $660,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Carolan Lennon sold 439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,542.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $159,735.44. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 1,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total transaction of $117,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,961,330.22. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,453 shares of company stock worth $1,045,526 and sold 23,828 shares worth $2,477,625. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $91.52 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.83.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Flutter Entertainment's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Key Flutter Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Flutter promotes Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead APAC charge

Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Flutter Entertainment: Attractive Entry Point

Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Positive Sentiment: Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Is The Market Mispricing Flutter Entertainment On FanDuel Concerns?

Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Neutral Sentiment: Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Flutter Entertainment PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Neutral Sentiment: Several directors sold small amounts of stock, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding on vesting equity awards. That makes the transactions look administrative rather than a sign of negative insider sentiment.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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