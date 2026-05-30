Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,006,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,203,990,000 after buying an additional 433,342 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $816,043,000 after buying an additional 582,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,708,591 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $347,685,000 after buying an additional 354,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,404,161 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $308,574,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.79.

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Trending Headlines about Agilent Technologies

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Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE A opened at $135.38 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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