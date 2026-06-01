Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,298 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Medpace worth $374,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $447.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $291.28 and a one year high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued updates this week about a pending class-action lawsuit against Medpace and reminded shareholders of upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines, keeping legal risk in focus for the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued updates this week about a pending class-action lawsuit against Medpace and reminded shareholders of upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines, keeping legal risk in focus for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The latest notices do not add new operational or financial guidance from Medpace; they mainly reiterate the same securities-fraud allegations and court deadline, so the immediate market impact is likely driven more by headline risk than by fundamentals. Article Title

The latest notices do not add new operational or financial guidance from Medpace; they mainly reiterate the same securities-fraud allegations and court deadline, so the immediate market impact is likely driven more by headline risk than by fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data released alongside the legal headlines showed no meaningful borrowable shares reported, suggesting the move in MEDP is being driven by news flow rather than a clear short-selling signal.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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