Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,323,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 183,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.73% of CMS Energy worth $579,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.60 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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