Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1 Billion Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,988,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 475,633 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.77% of Ventas worth $1,001,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 856.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 46.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 130.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $805,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 153.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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