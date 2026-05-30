Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Billion Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,134,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 1,132,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.83% of Pacific Gas & Electric worth $1,019,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 43,832 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

Insider Activity at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 31,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $582,001.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 195,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,572,116.21. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,366,273.88. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,468 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.44%.The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric's payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Profile

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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