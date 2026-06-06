Geode Capital Management LLC Has $112.91 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,332 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.44% of Warrior Met Coal worth $112,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 710 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 919.6% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 938 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,455,250. The trade was a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.62. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Warrior Met Coal's revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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