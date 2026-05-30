Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Billion Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891,236 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.56% of AMETEK worth $1,204,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE AME opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $226.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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