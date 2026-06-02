Geode Capital Management LLC Has $265.40 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of MasTec worth $265,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MasTec by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of MasTec by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of MasTec by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 14,046 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $360.74 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.43 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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