Geode Capital Management LLC Has $342.58 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,563 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,422 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Tenet Healthcare worth $342,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $247.21. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,589. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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