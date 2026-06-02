Geode Capital Management LLC Has $355.26 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Burlington Stores worth $355,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $312.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $351.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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