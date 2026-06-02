Geode Capital Management LLC Has $362.33 Million Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Nordson worth $362,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1,718.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nordson Trading Down 2.1%

Nordson stock opened at $281.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $206.99 and a fifty-two week high of $305.28. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $277.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

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About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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