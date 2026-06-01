Geode Capital Management LLC Has $375.26 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,047 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Illumina worth $375,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 113.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Illumina by 49.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 30.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 225,067 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $32,758,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,604,441 shares in the company, valued at $524,626,387.55. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 330,160 shares of company stock valued at $48,028,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $162.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $165.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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