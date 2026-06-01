Geode Capital Management LLC Has $390.70 Million Stock Holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375,264 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 371,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Somnigroup International worth $390,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 267,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Stock Down 0.1%

Somnigroup International stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.Somnigroup International's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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