Geode Capital Management LLC Has $425.68 Million Stock Position in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,853 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 60,792 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.51% of Lennox International worth $425,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $502.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.87. Lennox International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.06 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Lennox International's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $593,832. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lennox International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $575.46.

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About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

Further Reading

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