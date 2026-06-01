Geode Capital Management LLC Has $464.13 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,788 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Curtiss-Wright worth $464,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $780,091,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $429,754,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $423,519,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740,033 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $401,794,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,675 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,828,000 after buying an additional 99,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total value of $614,383.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,332,728.34. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,919. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $747.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.26. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $435.35 and a 1 year high of $760.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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