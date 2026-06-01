Geode Capital Management LLC Has $497.28 Million Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,383 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $497,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.1%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $218.74 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.75.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is 60.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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