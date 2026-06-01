Geode Capital Management LLC Has $521.56 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 123,265 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Lumentum worth $521,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lumentum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 822 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Lumentum by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $854.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $862.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 35,844 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

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About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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