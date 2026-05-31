Geode Capital Management LLC Has $618.16 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,044,778 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,778 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Dollar Tree worth $618,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,138,183 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,110,000 after purchasing an additional 312,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock worth $889,141,000 after buying an additional 319,938 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,194,049 shares of the company's stock worth $395,792,000 after buying an additional 268,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,926,586 shares of the company's stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 180,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,679,797 shares of the company's stock worth $252,892,000 after buying an additional 165,732 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore set a $140.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Read Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $116.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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