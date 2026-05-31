Geode Capital Management LLC Has $646.23 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,635,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 194,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Eversource Energy worth $646,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 27,646 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.0%

ES stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus raised Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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