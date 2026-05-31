Geode Capital Management LLC Has $684.04 Million Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165,022 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.59% of Equifax worth $684,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

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Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.2%

Equifax stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.47 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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