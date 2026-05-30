Geode Capital Management LLC Has $816.24 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182,167 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 419,288 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of CoStar Group worth $816,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,910,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,128 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,542,632,000 after acquiring an additional 551,160 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,993,854 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $421,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,343 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,816,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $32.20 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $97.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

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