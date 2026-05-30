Geode Capital Management LLC Has $869.34 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 3.18% of EMCOR Group worth $869,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in EMCOR Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.7%

EME opened at $825.34 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.14 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $829.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.01.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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