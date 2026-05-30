Geode Capital Management LLC Has $923.58 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Verisk Analytics worth $923,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $400,475.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,520.68. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,535 shares of company stock worth $614,676. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.44. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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