Geode Capital Management LLC Has $938.34 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,316 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 89,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.71% of Expedia Group worth $938,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Stock Down 0.8%

EXPE stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

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Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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