Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 184,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 3.00% of Tractor Supply worth $791,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $670,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,619,107 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,559,000 after acquiring an additional 174,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,713 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $263,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $256,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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