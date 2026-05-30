Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.78% of United Airlines worth $1,015,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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