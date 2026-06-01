Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233,834 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Zimmer Biomet worth $468,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2%

ZBH stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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