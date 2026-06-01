Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Domino's Pizza worth $432,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DPZ opened at $310.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.87. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $297.48 and a twelve month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $418.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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