Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522,549 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 402,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of AST SpaceMobile worth $328,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $81.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares in the company, valued at $51,063,901.25. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $154,499,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,362,770.10. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $276,048,350. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. AST SpaceMobile's revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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