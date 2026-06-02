Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.69% of BXP worth $287,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BXP by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BXP by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BXP

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $418,955 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on BXP in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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