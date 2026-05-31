Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.69% of DTE Energy worth $718,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key DTE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for 6 GWh of battery energy storage systems across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Article Title

DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s $1.6 billion battery storage investment in Michigan , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted that data center demand , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Article Title

Coverage also noted that , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader clean-energy and wind-power adoption , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several local and market reports echoed the same battery-storage theme, reinforcing investor interest but adding little new beyond the initial partnership and spending announcement. Article Title

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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