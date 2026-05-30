Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 3.38% of Edison International worth $803,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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