Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 305,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $300,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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