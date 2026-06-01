Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $473,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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