Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,231 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 28,052 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.94% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $386,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $268,190,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $165,555,000 after buying an additional 1,056,362 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $139,390,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $126,144,000 after buying an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.0%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $136.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.30. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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