Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 109,556 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628,065 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 109,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $723,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE ADM opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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