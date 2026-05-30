Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 143,821 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Vertiv worth $1,141,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6%

VRT stock opened at $316.01 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $305.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $104.71 and a 12 month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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