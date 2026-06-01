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Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,526,277 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management boosted its NU stake by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 1.53 million additional shares and bringing its total holding to 28.2 million shares worth about $468.9 million.
  • Several other major hedge funds also increased or initiated positions in Nu Holdings, and institutional investors now own 84.02% of the stock.
  • NU reported quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing estimates by $0.01, while revenue came in at $5.32 billion, above analyst expectations of $5.06 billion.
  • Interested in NU? Here are five stocks we like better.

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,208,035 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,526,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of NU worth $468,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NU. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $406,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after buying an additional 17,809,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NU by 98.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company's stock worth $466,555,000 after buying an additional 14,449,834 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NU by 276.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company's stock worth $294,842,000 after buying an additional 13,529,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 182.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449,424 shares of the company's stock worth $311,385,000 after buying an additional 12,574,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NU (NYSE:NU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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