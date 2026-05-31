Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 175,343 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911,499 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 175,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Strategy worth $592,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,565 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 119.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $499,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842,480 shares during the period. Finally, Daviman Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.43. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $927,870.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,641.50. This represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $374,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,360. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $6,510,803. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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