Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 274,033 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,313,924 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of HP worth $607,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 8.4% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,071 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,943,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HP by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 400,020 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in HP by 10.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,320,504 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 211,443 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in HP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. HP's payout ratio is 45.45%.

More HP News

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.08.

View Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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